Does Reggie Bush’s Mom Hate Kim Kardashian?

When recent reports surfaced that Kim Kardashian reached out to ex-boyfriend Reggie Bush for comfort during her quickie marriage and divorce, the mass public weren’t the only ones calling the football star an idiot for taking her back. Reggie’s own mother isn’t a fan of her almost daughter-in-law.

According to Bossip, Mama Bush’s, Denise Griffin, initial reaction when she found out her son and the former Mrs. Humphries were communicating again was, “Don’t take her back! She’s no good for you!”

We know his mother’s heart is in the right place, but Regggie Bush is a grown ass man. He should be allowed to make as many mistakes as it takes for him to learn on his own. Whose side are you on? Is Kim the right woman for Reggie?

Hit up Bossip for more on the story.

