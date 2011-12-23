Rihanna – “You Da One”

Rihanna has put out a new video from Talk That Talk. We can now retire “We Found Love” from the programming lists. Rih Rih dropped the clip for “You Da One” today. The video features the Bajan beauty vibing to the song in all her lonesome. Naturally, she’s extremely sexy throughout. What are your thoughts of the new song and video? Can this track top the success of other Rihanna hits?

