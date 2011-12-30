Top 5 Power Moves Of 2011

An old saying is that the entertainment business is more like Chess than Checkers, where you have to think several steps ahead. So who made the biggest power moves in 2011? Check out our list.

Oprah Winfrey launches her OWN TV network

Known for the cult-like following she established with her insanely popular TV show, Oprah Winfrey also spread her reach into all forms of media including her own magazine, books and acting. With a net worth of over $2.7 Billion Oprah is easily one of the most successful and dynamic people in entertainment.

But of that upper echelon of moguls, very few if any can claim to have their OWN television network. By launching OWN this year, the big O took her star power to a whole other level. While the joint venture with the Discover Channel has had its growing pains this year, it’s an amazing milestone in remarkable career.

Jay-Z & Kanye West go out on Watch The Throne Tour

Many big stars ‘talk’ about making a collabo album (remember T-Wayne?) but few ever actually do the deed. But when Jay & Ye announced they would record an album under the group moniker ‘The Throne,’ not only did they deliver one of the best albums of the year, but they successfully wrangled their self-proclaimed big egos onto one stage to headline one of the biggest tours in hip-hop history-together!

No ID named VP of Def Jam

A testament to his long standing dedication to music, No ID had quietly produced some of the most important and memorable records in hip-hop. But when he was named VP of Def Jam Records this year, the Chicago native was rewarded for his years of true hip-hop service with the power to spark careers of countless new artists through the iconic label. That’s one man who SHOULD have all that power.

Busta Rhymes signs with YMCMB

Since ‘rah rah-ing like a Dungeon Dragon’ his way into the hearts and minds of fans in the early nineties alongside his LONS & ATCQ brethren, Busta Rhymes has remained a consistent force to be reckoned with and ultimately THE go to guy for guest appearances. This year, by popping up on records with Justin Bieber and Chris Brown and signing with the hottest label in the game right now, Young Money, Bussa Buss proves his staying power and opens himself to a whole new generation of fans-Whoo-Ha!

Beyonce takes control of her career & executive produces her new record

No longer a little girl, Beyonce fired her Longtime Dad-ager Mathew Knowles and took her career into her own hands this year. Despite early predictions that said her newest opus Four would flop due to a lack of singles, B’s self-executive produced new album debuted at #1 on The Billboard 200 thanks to undeniable hits like “Run The World(Girls),” “Countdown,” and “Party. ” The icing on the cake for Bey was making the announcement that she and husband Hov were having their first baby during a live performance of “Love On Top” on the VMAs. Go head girl, its your B-Day!

