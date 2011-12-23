Consequence And Q-Tip End Beef!

A Tribe Called Quest affiliate Consequence is turning his attention to recording new music and enjoying fatherhood. Because of that, he has ended his year long beef with cousin/rapper/producer Q-Tip.

Choosing to keep all the gory details private, Consequence issued a statement earlier today offering, “After a very intense & extensive meeting, Q-Tip & myself have resolved our public & private issues. With so many manufactured “beefs” in Hip-Hop, this situation was very real and shows that their can be resolution through humility & dialogue. Check out this pic of us welcoming my son Caiden into our historic fold.”

In other beef grilling news, he revealed he is back on speaking terms with Kanye West. Consequence blamed the two producers as the reasons why his album kept getting the fade when it came to a release date.

