Magazine Publisher: “There’s Nothing Wrong With Calling Rihanna A N***a B***h!”

Just when people thought we were living in a post-racial climate, “N***agate” happens. There’s no possible way you don’t remember a Rihanna taking to Twitter to beast on a Dutch magazine for calling her a “n***a b***h.” Once the magazine received hella backlash, the editor-in-chief, Eva Hoeke, issued and apology and resigned from her position. Well, the publisher of the magazine, Yves Gijrath, decided to release his own statement. What it comes down to is the publisher is saying they didn’t print anything offensive because the article was meant as a joke.

“[T]here is nothing wrong in the magazine,” he said. “[Hoeke] presented [the offensive article] as a joke, but it most certainly was not a joke. It was an interpretation [of a fashion style] … She should have said: ‘we did not realize this interpretation is such a touchy subject. We never meant any harm and offer our sincere and upright apologies.'”

*blank stare* For real?!

Spotted at Black Voices.

