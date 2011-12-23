Santa Claus Becomes A Superhero?!

Up until the point I realized Santa and my mom had the same handwriting, I wanted to know about his back story. Where did Santa grow up? How did he get the job of being Santa? Does Santa have superpowers? Back then, I was never satisfied with the answers I was given. Author William Joyce felt the same way and is releasing a series of young adult fantasy novels surrounding the origins of Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, and the Tooth Fairy. Joyce’s novels have been developed into an animated feature length film called ‘Rise of the Guardians.’

The film finds the aforementioned characters banding together to stop The Boogeyman from turning children’s hopes and dreams into nightmares. The project will feature the voices of Alec Baldwin, Isla Fischer, Jude Law, Chris Pine, and Hugh Jackman. A script for the animated feature will be written by David Lindsay-Abaire. Peter Ramsay is slated to direct as well as executive produce alongside William Joyce and Guillermo Del Toro. ‘Rise of the Guardians’ is scheduled for release on November 21, 2012. Will you be checking it out?

Head over to LATimes.com for details.

RELATED POSTS:

“Rio” Keeps “Madea’s Big Happy Family” Out Of The #1 Box Office Spot

Where Is The Black Green Lantern?

5 Comic Book Movie Franchises That Need A Reboot [FRIDAY FIVE]