Tameka Raymond Talks About Usher Gay Rumors

Usher‘s ex-wife Tameka Raymond appeared on “The Tom Joyner Morning Show” to explain the comments she Tweeted about men on the down low, and the gay rumors about Usher. But she might have done more damage by referring to gay men as “decepticons.”

Find out what Tameka had to say about Usher being gay by visiting our sister site KissRichmond.com to hear the audio for yourself.

