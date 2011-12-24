Cam Newton Breaks Rookie Passing Record

Cam Newton, the NFL’s 1st round draft pick and 2010 Heisman Trophy Winner, has now added another milestone to his young career. During Sunday’s win against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers the Quarterback for the Carolina Panthers threw for 171 yards breaking the NFL’s rookie record for passing yards held by Peyton Manning. Going into the game, Newton only need 18 yards to break the 3,739 mark and got that on his first pass.

Netwon also broke a team record for passing with a 91-yard TD toss to Brandon Lafell, the longest offensive TD in Panthers history.

READ MORE AT THE HUFFINGTONPOST