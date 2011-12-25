Shaq Finally Has Something Good To Say About Kobe Bryant

Even though Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant were able to bring championships to Los Angeles during their time together as Lakers, Shaq hasn’t spoken highly of his former teammate. In this clip of TV One and TheUrbanDaily‘s “What’s Hot,” Shaq actually says something favorable about Kobe. See what he said below.

