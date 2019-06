Mara Rooney and Daniel Craig star in The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, and this new film adapted from a popular book series is in theaters now. Find out more about this highly anticipated movie in “Coming Attractions,” brought to you by TV One and TheUrbanDaily.

RELATED POSTS:

The World’s Most Famous Detective Is Back [VIDEO]

Bad Santas: Eight Killer Kris Kringles & Their Christmas Crimes