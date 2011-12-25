What Did T.I. Get Tiny For Christmas?

If you’ve been following the relationship of T.I. and Tiny Harris (and their new reality show), one thing that is clear is how much those two love each other. Tiny took a pause from celebrating Christmas to share her present from T.I. with her twitter followers (@TinyMajorMama) last night–a brand new Jeep.

“My husband is the greatest!,” she wrote. “Here’s my big Xmas gift with more goodies inside.”

The truck came filled with more presents on the inside, but we’re pretty sure Tiny is more happy that Tip is home to celebrate. Last Christmas T.I. was serving an 11 month sentence for violating terms of his probation.

