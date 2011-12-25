Fat Joe F/ Chris Brown, “Another Round”

Fat Joe feat. Chris Brown “Another Round” from Riveting Entertainment on Vimeo.

After taking a trip the “dark side” Fat Joe is showing his kinder, gentler (and slimmer) side in this new video featuring C-Breezy, “Another Round.” Kind of fitting that he gives an R.I.P. to Heavy D in the beginning, considering he made this whole “romantic big man” lane possible in hip-hop.

RELATED POSTS:

Fat Joe & Chris Brown Bring Egypt To Cali For “Another Round”

Fat Joe: “The Gay Mafia Owns Hip-Hop” [VIDEO]

Fat Joe Looks Great After Losing Close To 100 Pounds [NEW VIDEO]