Fat Joe F/ Chris Brown, “Another Round”

Fat Joe feat. Chris Brown “Another Round” from Riveting Entertainment on Vimeo.
After taking a trip the “dark side” Fat Joe is showing his kinder, gentler (and slimmer) side in this new video featuring C-Breezy, “Another Round.” Kind of fitting that he gives an R.I.P. to Heavy D in the beginning, considering he made this whole “romantic big man” lane possible in hip-hop.
