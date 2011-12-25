Jean Grae & Mela Machinko Are “The Hellpit Faeries” [NSFW]

Remember in A Christmas Story when Ralphie drops the “F” bomb? Well this isn’t like that. It’s way more disturbing and much funnier. MC Jean Grae and singer Mela Machinko have formed an evil duo called The Hellpit Faeries. This isn’t The Throne, but it is the sh*t.

Watch the video for “It’s The Most F*cking Wonderful Time,” a tune from the Hellpit Faeries “Jingle F*cking Bells: A Hellpit Faeries Christmas presents Jingle Fucking Bells, A Hellpit Faeries Christmas EP.” DOWNLOAD THE EP HERE–>mediafire.com/?6f7h7pvnj7qnp9s and visit @HellpitFaeries on Twitter for F*CKERY!

It’s The Most Fucking Wonderful Time – Hellpit Faeries from W.A.R. Media on Vimeo.

