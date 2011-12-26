Tattoo Artist Answers Back! “I’d Totally Fight Drake”

Just when you thought this story couldn’t get any more bizarre, it does. When tattoo artist Kevin Campbell was interviewed about a tattoo of “DRAKE” that he put on some woman’s forehead, he dismissed the October’s Very Own artist as a “goof nugget.” Upon hearing of the diss Drake responded in an interview that the artist was an “a$$hole” and would “f*ck him up” if he ever saw him in person.

In the next round of tough guy the tattoo artist says he’d welcome a one-on-one with Mr. Graham any time, any place.

“Please say that Drake actually wants to f*ck me up,” he wrote on his Twitter page. “I will totally fight Drake. One on one. Tell him to name a time and place.”

Is it just us, or does beefing with a tattoo artist kind of reinforce the stereotype that you’re really not that gangsta? Where is the challenge to fight Common, who has called you sweet on and off record? We’re not hoping for that, but we’re just making a point. Stop the madness. This really isn’t that serious.

(Spotted @Vladtv.com)

