These Black Girls Rock!: Listen To “PARIAH” Soundtrack

If you’re looking to tap into your inner grrl power, the Pariah soundtrack is just up your alley. Artists from nasty girl Khia (“My Neck, My Back”) to indie rock star Tamar Kali make up an eclectic rainbow of strength and sexuality. Pariah is the powerful debut film of director Dee Rees, who tells the tale of gifted high school student (Adepero Oduye), coming into her own identity as both a woman and a lesbian.

Pariah soundtrack is available for purchase on iTunes.

Film opens nationwide December 28, 2011

http://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fapi.soundcloud.com%2Fplaylists%2F1393587&show_artwork=true

