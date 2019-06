Lil Kim enlisted photographer Mike Antonio for her new promo picture which features the Queen in a black leotard and Louboutins.

The blonde Brooklyn diva rocks a pair of black shades and furry sleeves. Kim is promoting her new EP due out in 2012!

Lil Kim “I Am Not The One” [NEW MUSIC]

Twitter Killed Me: A Look Back At Twitter’s 2011 Rap Sheet!