Drake’s love for the late Aaliyah Dana Haughton has reached an all time high! The Take Care singer/rapper, has allegedly tattoo’d her photo on his back! The photo of Drake on the tennis court appeared on ATRL, a celebrity picture website.

The common image of Aaliyah is apparently located on his lower back…at least it isn’t on his forehead!

