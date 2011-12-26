Pregnant Beyonce Parties With Jay-Z In New York

Beyonce‘s latest single proudly states “We like to party,” and that’s what the possibly seven-months-pregnant singer and Jay-Z were doing during the holidays in New York City. Instead of sitting home, they were recently spotted hanging out at NYC club Greenhouse.

Beyonce danced while Jay got his drink on, and Q-Tip was spinning when they got on the floor to dance together. Find out more about Jay and Bey’s night of fun in the club right here.

