Nicki Minaj was photo’d as she performed on Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve special! The annual event is pre-recorded before NYE and shows Nicki in a long blonde wig.

The show, along with other performances including Justin Bieber will air December 31st at 10pm on ABC.

