Kanye West & Lil Wayne Spend Christmas With The Lakers

Kanye West and Lil Wayne spent Christmas day cheering on the Los Angeles Lakers. The two looked really happy to see each other, and Ye brought his father along, while Lil Wayne sat with his girlfriend Dhea.

Yeezy was rooting for his hometown team the Chicago Bulls, and Weezy all about the Los Angeles Lakers. The Bulls ultimately came out on top and won by one point.

