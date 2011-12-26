Why The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Fight So Much

The fights on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” keep viewers coming back every week, but there’s a reason why the women stay in conflict. Cast member Shereé Whitfield recently spoke about the show and her new song, and offered some insight their fighting.

About the cast, Shereé said, “What we have is a group of women who are not really friends.” Find out what else she had to say in the video below.

