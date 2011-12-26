Why T-Pain Stopped Singing Hooks

T-Pain became famous for making his own hits, and for creating infectious hooks that elevated songs by other artists. But now that he’s evolved as an artist, he is no longer the go-to artist for a sure shot hook.

He’s not retired from singing hooks, but in this exclusive interview, T-Pain explains why decided not to let the record industry “Nate Dogg” him.

