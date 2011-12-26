Naturi Naughton Cast In ‘The Client List’

Naturi Naughton’s roles seem to be getting more provacative at each turn of her career. Fresh off her role as Bunny Brenda on The Playboy Club which was cancelled after three episodes, Naughton is set to be a series regular on the upcoming Lifetime series, The Client List.

The television show is based on a 2010 Lifetime movie featuring Jennifer Love Hewitt. Hewitt played a deserted housewife who winds up running a rub and tug establishment. Naturi’s character is Kendra, a gorgeous employee of the parlor.

No word on when the show is slated to premiere. Hopefully, it’s sooner rather than later.

Spotted at BlackThespian.

