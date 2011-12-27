LeBron James Goes Home, Do Fans Forgive Him?

When LeBron James announced that he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat in July of 2010, it seemed like Cavs fans in Ohio would never forgive him. LeBron recently returned to his hometown of Akron, and if the response he received from these young fans is any indication, it looks like he’s forgiven.

Check out this video spotted at Vibe.com.

