Is Tami LaTrell Houston’s Best Kept Secret?

Houston native Tami LaTrell is from the city brought us Beyonce and Destiny’s Child, and like her predecessors, she’s poised to become famous outside of H-Town. Tami’s already achieved multi-platinum success as a songwriter, and now she looking to do the same as a singer.

Check out Tami’s latest music video for “Coastin'” featuring Propain below, and see her recent performance at the House of Dereon in Houston by visiting our sister site MyMajicHouston.com!

