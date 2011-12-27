Yo Gotti “Live From The Kitchen” Tracklist

Memphis’ Yo Gotti hopes to reach the fame level of Rick Ross, Young Jeezy and Plies with his first major label release Live From The Kitchen, and we have the full tracklist below. Lil Wayne, Lupe Fiasco, Nicki Minaj, Jadakiss, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Ciara, Rick Ross and Young Jeezy are the featured artists.

Live From The Kitchen album will be released on January 10th after two years of delays. About the title of his album, Gotti says, “The kitchen is where you cook it up and where it starts from before you take it to the streets. We’re relating that to the music and the whole movement of cocaine music. I’ve got the mixtape series Cocaine Music, which means that once you put the CD in your music player, you’ll get addicted to it just as you would be with cocaine.”

1. Testimony

2. Harder (Feat. Rick Ross)

3. Killa

4. Red, White & Blue (Feat. Jadakiss)

5. Single

6. Second Chance

7. Cases (Feat. 2 Chainz)

8. Letter

9. Go Girl (Feat. Big K.R.I.T., Big Sean, Wale & Wiz Khalifa)

10. We Can Get It On

11. 5 Star Remix (Feat. Gucci Mane, Trina & Nicki Minaj)

