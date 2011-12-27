Slim Dunkin’s Alleged Murderer Young Vito Arrested

After allegedly getting into a fight over a piece of candy which resulted in the killing of Slim Dunkin (pictured left) earlier this month, Young Vito (pictured right) has been arrested after turning himself into the police. Vito has cut off his dreadlocks, and had nothing to say when he went into custody.

