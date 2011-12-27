“Fresh Prince” Star Rips Will Smith: “I’ll Never Reunite With That A*Hole!”

Some wounds just never heal. Actress Janet Hubert, who played the original Aunt Vivian in “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” still has plenty of animosity toward’s Hollywood’s $20 million man, Will Smith. TMZ reached out to Hubert to find out why she didn’t attend the recent reunion dinner with the cast of “Fresh Prince” and she had some choice words for Smith:

“There will never be a reunion … as I will never do anything with an a**hole like Will Smith,” Hubert said.

“He is still an egomaniac and has not grown up. This constant reunion thing will never ever happen in my lifetime unless there is an apology, which he doesn’t know the word.”

Hubert was let go from the show in 1993, and still blames Smith for her less than amicable exit. In past interviews, Hubert has blamed Smith for her firing.

Hubert was featured in a 2010 episode of TV One’s “Life After” where she discussed her working relationship with Smith, and dropped the now infamous line “If you want me to kiss your a*s, then you had to put it in my contract.”

What say you readers? Is Hubert justified in holding a grudge against Big Willie? Or is she just a bitter woman who needs to exhale and move on?

