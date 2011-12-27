CLOSE
Mariah Carey Flaunts Her Post Pregnancy Body in Jenny Craig Commercial

Mariah Carey seeks to inspire women who wish to lose weight in her new Jenny Craig commercial. The sexy singer twists and turns showcasing her post pregnancy shape. “Jenny, set , go!” sings Carey in a tube top and flowing black skirt.

Over the years Mariah’s weight has fluctuated, it is good to see that she is at a weight at which she feels comfortable!

