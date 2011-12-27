John Legend Pops The Question To Model Girlfriend

(via People) John Legend made Chrissy Teigen’s Christmas a little more extra-ordinary. The R&B crooner proposed to his model girlfriend over the holidays while vacationing in Maldives. The couple has been together since 2007. Teigen, who is of Norweigan and Thai descent, has modeled for Sports Illustrated, Victoria’s Secret and is currently featured in the Ciroc Ultimate Premium featurette with Diddy, and fellow model Jessica White. Legend will be performing at The Pearl this New Year’s Eve.

Congrats to the happy couple!

