Every Saturday morning, Lil Wayne will be sharing his thoughts on what’s going on in the world of sports on his new web series “Weezy’s Sports Corner.” In this first introductory episode, he talks about how and when he starting loving sports, plus he shouts out the teams he’s a fan of.

