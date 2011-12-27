Rick Ross & Meek Mill Cover “No Church In The Wild”

Ricky Rozay and Meek Mill teamed up to tackle Jay and Ye’s “No Church In The Wild” instrumental. Ross’ signature “Unh” sounds even better over the Watch The Throne classic. The freestyle is just a warm-up to what we should expect on his forthcoming mixtape “Rick Forever!”

Spotted @InFlexWeTrust