Love & Hip Hop Chicks Brawl Harder Than Basketball Wives!

“Basketball Wives” used to be the hardest chicks on VH1, but it looks like the “Love & Hip Hop” cast goes harder when they fight! On “Basketball Wives,” they’re quick to throw water or wine on someone before they brawl, but in this episode of “Love & Hip Hop,” glasses are thrown.

Kimbella already received a beat down from Chrissy in season two of VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop,” and new addition Erica Mena gets into it with Kimbella in the sixth episode.

Is “Love & Hip Hop” Hurting Yandy Smith’s Love Life?

The reason for their beef? Erica is heated with Kimbella for taking jobs modeling in music videos for low amounts of money, which has apparently affected the money that others like Erica get from producers.

The 12 Days Of Ratchetness: Kimbella Gets Her A$$ Beat!

No official word if Erica is a permanent addition to the “Love & Hip Hop” cast, but this fight is crazy!