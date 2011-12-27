Full Episode Of “Love & Hip Hop:” Kimbella & Erica Mena Get It In!

Last night Vh1’s “Love & Hip Hop” served up all the drama you could wish for on reality TV.

Kimbella may have gotten the revenge she sought from Chrissy on Erica Mena! After Yandy arranged a lunch between Kim, Teairra, herself and Erica, words were exchanged which led to Kimbella throwing a drink at the aspiring vixen.

While all of that was going on, Jim Jones purchased a new vehicle which upset Chrissy who is waiting on an engagement ring that never seems to be coming…

Watch the madness below: