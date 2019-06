This Christmas was a special one for Emily B.! Beau, Fabolous bought the reality star a Rolex watch. Ironically she had purchased a watch for the “There Is No Competition” rapper as well. Fab’s Hublot watch retails in the area of $30,000.

