Omarion Gets Played By White Girl

Embarrassing…

Cameras caught Omarion in a quite embarrassing moment! As he was strolling through Hollywood with his brother, he jumped in between two white female friends who seemed nice… until one told him there was no room for him! O kept his cool but seemed a little bothered by the situation!

Check out the moment below:

Hot Or Not? Omarion’s Leopard Print Red Bottoms

Celebs Come Out For Smooth Magazine’s 10 Year Anniversary [PHOTOS]

Spotted @CarltonJordan