Somaya Reece: “Beyonce Told Me She Was Proud Of Me!”

In the past few episodes of Love & Hip Hop, fans have commented how arrogant Olivia seems on the show. Her head isn’t the only one too big to walk through a door. Somaya Reece’s ego has become quite inflated despite her appearing in two out of ten episodes this season.

Recently, Reece tried to get her fans to cause a riot because she disappeared from the hip-hop reality show. Ten minutes after that, she was on MommysDirtyLittleSecret.com giving an interview. Some of the highlights include Somaya talking about her and Beyonce shopping for shoes and having King Bey tell her she was proud of Somaya. Check out an exerpt:

“I recently met Beyonce while we were shopping for shoes and she said “Congratulations Somaya on your career and what you’ve accomplished I’m proud.” Remember I told Olivia about Beyonce? Beyonce has everything she wants in life and did not have to even acknowledge my presence.”

