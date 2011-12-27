The Cause Of Heavy D’s Death Is Now Known

After Heavy D died unexpectedly on November 8th, there was speculation about the cause of his death, but now we know what happened. According to TMZ, a pulmonary embolism killed Heav. In addition, a deep leg vein thrombosis, a long flight and heart disease may have been contributing factors.

Pulmonary embolisms are usually triggered by blood clots, which form in the body, travel to the arteries of the lungs and cause a blockage. Get the rest of the details about Heavy D’s cause of death at TMZ.

