Is “Aunt Viv” The Crazy One?

Earlier today,Janet Hubert, who played Aunt Viv on “The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air” was quoted saying that Will Smith was an a**hole. Well, according to Alfonso Ribiero (Carlton), Aunt Viv is the crazy one! A few years ago, Alfonso spoke about the cast of the show where he said:

I had an amazing time working with Will, with Tatyana [Ali], and James [Avery] and Karyn [Parsons]. Everybody was great. First mom. Not so much. Legally I’m not allowed to talk about it, but hey, why not. Basically, at the end of the day, it was **** CRAZY! She went nuts. There were days when we were on the set and she would literally go off on people and it got to a point when the second season came around that we were like ‘this is unacceptable’.”