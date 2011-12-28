Are Kreayshawn And Lil B Beefing?

Most Hip-Hop fans do not like Kreayshawn’s music. In spite of that, she’s worked with a few rappers in the industry. Apparently, those few rappers have turned their backs on the white female rapper from the Bay. Kreayshawn seems to be most upset with Lil B’s act of betrayal. She alleges the Base God ignored her when they saw each other in person. In the video, she loses her rapper swag, and unleashed the white girl melodrama. Kreayshawn spends five minutes complaining about not getting the respect that she deserves.

I’m already irritated with this “rapper”. What do you think? Does Kreayshawn deserve respect from Hip-Hop?

RELATED POSTS:

Did Drake Have Sex With Kreayshawn?! [VIDEO]

Rick Ross Threatens Kreayshawn, Calls Her A “Dirty [BEEP]“

Revealing Kreayshawn Photos Hit Internet!

Also On The Urban Daily: