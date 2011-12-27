“Housewives of Atlanta” Star Confesses: “Kobe Is My Celebrity Crush”

Even with rumors of infidelity and an impending ( not to mention costly) divorce on his plate, Kobe Bryant hasn’t slowed down in the groupie department. In an interview with Madame Noire, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield admits that she’s been crushing on Bryant ever since he joined the league, admiring his athletic prowess and personal style. What was Kobe’s most irresistible quality? Sheree replied “When he would get on T.V. and say ‘Ladies, I’m married, so respect this.”

Riiiiight… and we all know how well that turned out.

Watch interview in entirety HERE

