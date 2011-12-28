CLOSE
Keri Hilson Says She Refuses To Date Rappers

Keri Hilson has a message for for the hip-hop world:  “Rappers need not apply!”  In an interview with EurWeb, the R&B singer made it clear that she has no intention of getting her pretty girl rock on with any male celebrities.  Hilson states:

“I would never say “never,” but I want something real. I want real love.  I don’t want this red carpet Hollywood love. I feel like they’re easily penetrated, and that’s something that I don’t want. I don’t want publicity. I want love.”

While we certainly understand Miss Keri’s concerns, is she being a bit harsh in her assessment of celebrity men? Sound off in the comment section.

You can listen to to interview audio below:

Keri Hilson on why she won’t date famous guys by CherieNic

SOURCE

