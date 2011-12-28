Did Michael Jordan Pop The Question?

Michael Jordan has decided to take the plunge for the second time. Although, he said he would never get married again, he asked his girlfriend Yvette Prieto to marry him while they vacationed in Monaco. According to unnamed sources, the ring is estimated to be worth seven figures. Congratulations to the happy couple! Don’t forget the pre-nup!

