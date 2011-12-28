Erica Mena Claims She Was Misrepresented On “Love & Hip Hop”

Erica Mena made her debut on VH1’s scripted reality show “Love & Hip Hop” two nights ago. It is there where Erica got her a$$ beat and wound up with a lump on her pretty little forehead.
Mena tells TMZ, “My whole image in my career is now affected by this. I wanted them to pull this clip because I don’t want to show this side of me.”
Mena also claims she was represented as a bad guy and Kimbella as an “angel.”
Really? because being a video vixen is so noble.
She also claims she asked for the clip to be pulled, but why would VH1 editors do that?
The infamous brawl below:
