Woman Burns Boyfriend’s Concords Because He Cheated!

What’s worse then standing online all night in the cold with a rowdy crowd of teenagers, sneaker-heads and moms? Waking up the next morning to those same $180 sneakers burnt to a crisp!

A young woman on Twitter, whose boyfriend apparently cheated on her–took fire to the coveted kicks then twitpic’d it with this message:

Waiting To Exhale really has transcended through the ages!

