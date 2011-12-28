CLOSE
Would Jay-Z Be Doing This If Beyonce Is About To Give Birth?

Rumors that Beyonce is about to give birth began to spread yesterday, but that’s hard to believe since Jay-Z spent last night at a basketball game. He was in New Jersey cheering on the team he’s a part-owner of, the New Jersey Nets, as they played the Atlanta Hawks.

If Beyonce was actually due now, why would Jay be at a basketball game? And why would they have been out partying in the club a few days ago?

