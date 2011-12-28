T.I. & Dr. Dre Create A Hot New Song

Dr. Dre took a break from promoting his Beats By Dre headphones, and produced a hot new song for T.I. In this trailer, we get to see them both in the studio and get to hear part of this song.

The full audio will be available on January 1st. In the meantime, here’s a sneak peek of the song that just might bring Tip back to the top in hip-hop.

