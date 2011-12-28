L.A. Clipper Blake Griffin Slam Dunks Cover of “Men’s Health”

L.A. Clippers forward Blake Griffin shares some of his workout secrets responsible for making him such a formidable opponent on the court and how he rises above the competition.

On maintaining his energy level…

“Energy is something you can control. In everything you do, you’re going to face people more talented than you. I set myself apart by bringing more energy than they do.”

His dunking skills…

“I constantly heard that all I do is dunk…And I can understand it. There aren’t SportsCenter clips of me shooting 15-foot­ers.”

His most proud game from last season against the Pacers…

“Most of my baskets came from midrange jumpers…I was the finesse player peo­ple said I couldn’t be. I’m excited to show how I’ve added to that part of my game.”

How he recovers from injury…

“There were days when I didn’t feel like going through the same routine…But I learned that if you’re positive, any situ­ation can be a chance to improve yourself.”

The importance of being a team player…

“I recently got to talk to Magic John­son…He said he used to tell individual teammates, ‘Come in before practice and work with me.’ He emphasized that being a leader isn’t about just pushing yourself. It’s also about motivating teammates.”

The Jan/Feb 2012 issue of Men’s Health Magazine is on newsstands now.

