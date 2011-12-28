J Hud’s Fiance Gets Knocked Out By The Big Show

We know…we know, wrestling is fake! but this hit looks as real as it can get. Jennifer Hudson‘s fiance and former “I Love New York” contestant, David Otunga, for all those who don’t know is a professional wrestler.

While making an announcement on WWE’s Smackdown last week, he was interrupted by a punch to the face from none other than The Big Show.

7 Reality TV Stars Who Are Smarter Than They Act

Jennifer Hudson’s Fiance- David Won’t Sign A Pre-nup?