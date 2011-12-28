Will 2012 Be The Year Of The White Female Rapper?

Kreayshawn (center) broke out of the West Coast this year when “Gucci Gucci” went viral, but will 2012 be the year that White female rappers get respect and credibility in hip-hop? The N-word controversy around Kreayshawn and V-Nasty has definitely hurt them in the Black community. However, there are more White femcees on deck without any baggage.

Iggy Azalea (left) is straight out of Australia and has relocated to Los Angeles. She’s not yet signed, but her buzz is growing stronger. Then there’s Stanford graduate K.Flay (right), who represents hip-hop without pretending like she’s from the streets.

Find out about these White female rappers on the rise, and what their impact on hip-hop culture will be by reading this.

